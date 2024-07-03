Registration Now Open For 11th Joint ESAs Consumer Protection Day In Budapest

The registration for the 11th Joint Consumer Protection Day organised by the three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – ESAs) on 3 October 2024 in Budapest, Hungary is now open. Interested stakeholders can register until 2 September 2024.

The event aims to unite thought leaders from consumer organisations, regulatory authorities, EU institutions, academia, and key market participants from across the European Union to discuss significant issues in consumer protection within financial services.

Discussions will focus on following themes: Artificial intelligence in financial services, access to consumer centric products and services and sustainable finance (SFDR).

The Joint Consumer Day is hosted by the Central Bank of Hungary (MNB – Magyar Nemzeti Bank) during Hungary's Presidency of the European Union, this year’s Consumer Protection Day will be held at the Lámfalussy Conference Centre in Budapest.

Registration

Interested stakeholders can register via this link no later than 2 September 2024.

Participants are encouraged to register early due to limited seating. The ESAs recommend in-person attendance to ensure optimal expert exchanges and networking opportunities.

For more information about the event, please visit the event’s page.