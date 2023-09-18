Registration Is Open: Join The 7th ACER REMIT Forum (5 December 2023)

ACER invites you to the 7th REMIT (Regulation on Wholesale Energy Market Integrity and Transparency) Forum – REMIT II: Improving integrity and transparency in wholesale energy markets.

The REMIT Forum is a yearly event bringing together ACER and its stakeholders to discuss the implementation and potential evolution of REMIT, including topics like transaction reporting, data quality, and market surveillance.

When?

On Tuesday 5th December 2023, from 9.00 to 16.30 CET.

Where

Online.

What is it about?

In March 2023, the European Commission proposed to amend the REMIT Regulation. The proposal came as a response to the high energy prices experienced in 2021 – 2022 and aims to align the scope of REMIT with the evolving market dynamics.

2023 REMIT Forum will focus on the main changes this revision would bring, including:

Expanded scope of data reporting.

Extension of the scope of REMIT’s market abuse provisions to wholesale energy products that are also financial instruments.

Harmonization of fines across National Regulatory Authorities (NRAs).

Strengthened cooperation between energy and financial authorities.

Strengthened ACER oversight over Registered Reporting Mechanisms (RRMs) and Inside Information Platforms (IIPs) to improve the collection of inside information and market transparency.

Enhanced role of ACER in complex cross-border cases with a European dimension.

Permanent extension of ACER’s power on the implementation of the Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) price assessment and benchmark

