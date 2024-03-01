Registration Is Open For The 6th ACER-ENTSO-E Workshop: Electricity Long-Term Flow-Based Allocation

ACER and the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E) are organising an online workshop to present the simulation results of the long-term flow-based allocation of transmission capacities.

When?

Friday, 22 March 2024, 09:00 – 12:00 CET

What is it about?

The long-term flow-based allocation of transmission capacities process will be used to manage and allocate the electricity transmission across the European integrated market on yearly and monthly timeframe in the Core and Nordic capacity calculation regions (CCRs). The process will enhance the efficiency of the transmission capacity allocation, thus providing hedging opportunities to market participants.

The Nordic CCR comprises 4 countries: Denmark, Finland, Norway and Sweden.

The Core CCR consists of 13 countries: Austria, Belgium, Czechia, Croatia, France, Germany, Hungary, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Poland, Slovakia, Slovenia and Romania.

What are the key objectives?

This 6th workshop aims to:

Present and discuss the simulation results.

Introduce the expected timeline for the go-live of the single allocation platform that will support the long-term flow-based capacity allocation process.

This workshop will provide stakeholders with an in-depth understanding of the long-term flow-based allocation process, as well as the go-live preparation of yearly and monthly flow-based auctions.

