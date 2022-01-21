 Skip to main Content
Registration Is Open For ACER’s Stakeholder Workshop On EU Electricity Market Design (10 February 2022)

Date 21/01/2022

In the context of ACER’s current review of the EU wholesale electricity market design, ACER is organising an (online) stakeholder workshop on Thursday 10th February (09.00-13.00).


Workshop Objective: The aim is have an open discussion among interested stakeholders on issues such as:

  • the benefits and drawbacks of the current wholesale electricity market design and related matters
  • the issue of sufficient revenue certainty in electricity markets, in view of the massive investment needs up ahead, and
  • options for cushioning or shielding end-consumers from perceived excessive levels of price volatility that impact affordability.

See the workshop agenda.

Register before Tuesday 8th February.

Background:

The European Commission, in October 2021, tasked ACER with:

  • carrying out an assessment of the benefits and drawbacks of the current EU wholesale electricity market design by April 2022, and
  • providing a preliminary assessment by mid November 2021.

ACER published its Preliminary Assessment of Europe’s high energy prices and the current wholesale electricity market design in November.

 

 