Registration Is Open For ACER’s Stakeholder Workshop On EU Electricity Market Design (10 February 2022)

In the context of ACER’s current review of the EU wholesale electricity market design, ACER is organising an (online) stakeholder workshop on Thursday 10th February (09.00-13.00).
Workshop Objective: The aim is have an open discussion among interested stakeholders on issues such as:
- the benefits and drawbacks of the current wholesale electricity market design and related matters
- the issue of sufficient revenue certainty in electricity markets, in view of the massive investment needs up ahead, and
- options for cushioning or shielding end-consumers from perceived excessive levels of price volatility that impact affordability.
See the workshop agenda.
Register before Tuesday 8th February.
Background:
The European Commission, in October 2021, tasked ACER with:
- carrying out an assessment of the benefits and drawbacks of the current EU wholesale electricity market design by April 2022, and
- providing a preliminary assessment by mid November 2021.
ACER published its Preliminary Assessment of Europe’s high energy prices and the current wholesale electricity market design in November.