On 14 September 2023, ACER and the Council of European Energy Regulators (CEER) will hold a webinar to present the main findings and recommendations of the 2023 ACER-CEER Energy retail and consumer protection Market Monitoring Report, to be published on 5 September 2023.

The webinar will focus on:

Energy retail market developments in 2022;

Consumer demand trends in 2022; and

Innovative consumer engagement approach case study.

When?

Thursday, 14 September 2023, 14:00 – 15:15 (CET).

