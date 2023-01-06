Register Now - Webinar On ACER’s Framework Guidelines For The TYNDP Scenarios (26 Jan)

The EU Agency for the Cooperation of Energy Regulators (ACER) will host a webinar on its new Framework Guidelines for the joint Ten Year Network Development Plan (TYNDP) scenarios. The Agency has been tasked to draft new framework guidelines by the recasted TEN-E Regulation to ensure the scenarios are transparent, non-discriminatory, robust and in line with the Union’s climate and energy objectives. The European network operators for electricity (ENTSO-E) and for gas (ENTSOG) shall follow ACER’s Guidelines to build joint scenarios to be used in their respective TYNDPs.

When?

Thursday, 26 January 2022, from 10:00 to 11:30 CET.

ACER thanks the many stakeholders who responded to its public consultation. The responses can be found here.

Read more information on ACER’s TYNDP Scenarios Guidelines.

Register here for the webinar by Tuesday, 24 January.