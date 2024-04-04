Register For The SEC’s 43rd Annual Small Business Forum April 16-18

The Securities and Exchange Commission’s Office of the Advocate for Small Business Capital Formation will host the SEC’s 43rd Annual Government-Business Forum on Small Business Capital Formation during three virtual sessions April 16-18 from 1-2:30 p.m. ET.

The Forum is a unique event where members of the public and private sectors gather to provide feedback to improve capital-raising policy. The event will feature appearances by each of the Commissioners and an exciting lineup of speakers with fresh perspectives on capital raising. Sessions will focus on the following topics:

Tuesday, April 16: Amplifying Early-Stage Stories

Wednesday, April 17: Opening the Dialogue on Investing

Thursday, April 18: Catching up with Small Caps

At the end of each day’s session, registered participants will have the opportunity to prioritize capital-raising policy recommendations to the Commission and Congress. After the event, a report with the recommendations will be delivered to Congress.

Individuals should register here to participate. By registering, participants will have the opportunity to prioritize policy recommendations and ask questions live during the virtual event. Alternatively, members of the public can watch the broadcast live each day on SEC.gov without registering.

Members of the public are invited to submit policy ideas in advance using the submission portal by close of business April 12, 2024. For questions about registration, how to submit policy recommendations, or other issues relating to this year’s Forum, please email smallbusiness@sec.gov.

The 2023 Forum Report summarizing last year’s forum proceedings and the recommendations of participants was released on Sept. 26, 2023.