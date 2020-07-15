REGIS-TR UK Ltd. Appoints John Kernan To Board Of Directors

REGIS-TR UK, the UK company within the European trade repository’s franchise, has appointed John Kernan to the Board of Directors. Kernan will also assume the role of Chief Executive of the company.
John Kernan has already been acting Chief Operating Officer of REGIS-TR UK since April 2019, and a member of the executive management of REGIS-TR since January 2014. He retains his mandate for Business Product Management and Business Development for REGIS-TR, reporting to Managing Director Irene Mermigidis.
Philip Brown, Chairman of the Boards of Directors of both REGIS-TR companies, commented: “I welcome John on the Board of Directors and to the new role. He has a long track record of leadership for REGIS-TR across a number of different mandates and is one of our most senior executive contacts for our clients and partners. His skills and experience will be integral to the success of REGIS-TR UK in a time of increased market need due to fewer available providers.”
The Board of Directors of REGIS-TR UK is completed by Deputy Chairman Jesús Benito, Thomas Steimann, Mark Gem, and Francisco Nicolas. Thomas Steimann also continues as CEO of REGIS-TR S.A.