REGIS-TR Partners With Cecabank

REGIS-TR adds Cecabank to their partnership program of leading intermediaries within the regulatory reporting environment. Cecabank is a long-term provider of regulatory solutions in the Spanish market and has been working with REGIS-TR for years, now solidifying their relationship with an official partnership.

Cecabank is the leading Spanish wholesale bank in Securities Services that offers financial and technological solutions and provides reporting solutions to Spanish financial institutions, supporting them through EMIR, UK EMIR and SFTR reporting.

Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development at REGIS-TR commented “We have been working closely with the team at Cecabank for a long time and we are delighted to officially partner with them, given our shared objectives of simplifying and easing the reporting burden faced by market participants. Our wide range of partners from industry leading organisations is allowing our clients to benefit from operational advantages and greater levels of efficiency”.

Massimo Salerno, Director of the Treasury, Risk and Reporting Services at Cecabank said “Partnering with REGIS-TR will help our Regulatory Reporting as Service clients in the Iberian Peninsula to gain efficiency and comply with the EMIR, SFTR and EMIR REFIT requirements in a smoothly and effective manner. The partnership will mark a new milestone in the long-established relationship between Cecabank ecosystem and REGIS-TR, leveraging previous EMIR and SFTR’s experiences ahead of the EMIR REFIT implementation”.

REGIS-TR continues to expand its partnership programme with many of the leading brands in the regulatory reporting space.