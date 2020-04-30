REGIS-TR And Sensiple To Collaborate On Delegated Reporting Services For SFTR

The European trade repository REGIS-TR will join forces with Sensiple, a market leader in regulatory technology solutions for repurchase agreements (“repo”) and secured lending. The partnership aims to provide an interoperable, web-based, end-to-end automated reporting solution for Securities Finance Transaction Regulation (SFTR) requirements.
Sensiple is collaborating with REGIS-TR and market participants to integrate its regulatory platform, called Setrega, to provide straight-through processing SFTR reporting automation. They will offer clients the capability to use Setrega’s technology to delegate their end-to-end reporting. Clients can also push files to Sensiple for conversion into ISO standard 20022 to be reported seamlessly to REGIS-TR under SFTR. Setrega is also cross-jurisdictional in nature, where clients with multiple reporting obligations to MiFIR, EMIR, and other regulatory requirements within the G20 framework can make use of this platform to ensure reporting accuracy and completeness.
Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development, REGIS-TR said: “Sensiple is working with industry leaders to design an SFTR reporting solution that can reduce the complexity of routing data to trade repositories. Sensiple’s SFT technology expertise, data management and augmentation services, together with our cost-effective solution and flexible account model, provide market participants with a reliable framework for SFTR compliance. We are delighted to be working with them on this initiative.”
Kumaraswamy, MD & COO, Sensiple, said: “Setrega is the flagship regulatory suite of solutions from the stable of Sensiple. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and understanding market demands has been indispensable in the lifecycle of Setrega, which is cross-jurisdictional and asset-agnostic in nature. This partnership with REGIS-TR will give Setrega an impetus to provide robust, efficient regulatory solutions to automate and digitise clients’ entire regulatory infrastructure and carve new heights in the targeted markets.”
SFTR requires EU counterparties to report their securities finance transaction details to a registered trade repository. Sensiple’s SFTR reporting solution will combine its leading technology solutions and data management capabilities with REGIS-TR's expertise as one of Europe's largest trade repositories. Together, the firms will offer a fully hosted solution that leverages existing industry data workflows to lower the cost and the operational burden of SFTR.