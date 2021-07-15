REGIS-TR Adds Qomply To Its Partnership Programme

REGIS-TR is partnering with Qomply, an automated cloud-based platform for EU and UK transaction reporting under the SFTR and EMIR reporting regimes. The addition of Qomply to REGIS-TR’s partnership programme further supports market participants in meeting their reporting obligations across Europe and in major European regulations.
Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development for REGIS-TR, commented: “Qomply is a great addition to our expanding partnership programme. The specialised software company shares our ethos of making the reporting process as efficient and simplified as possible for all market participants. We look forward to a continued collaboration with Qomply as we continue to support clients in meeting their reporting obligations.”
Stuart Hartley, Director of Qomply, said: "Partnering with REGIS-TR, Qomply will deliver end-to-end EMIR and SFTR reporting solutions for financial market participants. With a shared emphasis on increasing efficiencies and reducing costs, we are delighted to be combining our accuracy and reconciliation services with REGIS-TR to unlock the full potential of digital transformation in regulatory reporting."
REGIS-TR continues to expand its partnership programme with many of the leading brands in the regulatory reporting space. The wide range of partners from industry leading organisations allows REGIS-TR’s clients to benefit from a suite of integrated solutions and greater levels of efficiency.