REGIS-TR adds e·Opt Solutions to its partnership programme. Reflecting the existing collaboration, the official partnership will see a continuation of the common work to provide support to our clients in reporting and keep market participants informed of regulatory changes.

Nick Bruce, Head of Business Development at REGIS-TR commented “We are delighted to welcome e·Opt to our growing partner programme and look forward to working together; delivering innovative, client-centric software solutions, to aid clients and market participants within the energy trading space.”

Rajeev Bhatt, Founder & CEO e·Opt Solutions commented “We have been working closely with REGIS-TR right from the initial days of EMIR Reporting in 2014. REGIS-TR has been a great partner for us and together we have faced and overcome several challenges. We look forward to further strengthening our collaboration with REGIS-TR.”

REGIS-TR continues to expand its partnership programme with many of the leading brands in the regulatory reporting space. Our wide range of partners from industry leading organisations allowing our clients to benefit from operational advantages and greater levels of efficiency.

