ACER: Regional Electricity Crisis Scenarios To Be Better Identified With Updated Methodology

On 8 March 2024, with its Decision No 02/2024, ACER amended the methodology for identifying regional electricity crisis scenarios.

The methodology (first approved by ACER in 2020) is used to identify the most relevant electricity crisis scenarios at regional level, including cross border dependencies.

It introduces a structured approach for regional electricity crisis scenarios (prepared by the European Network of Transmission System Operators for Electricity (ENTSO-E)) and national ones (prepared by national competent authorities) and thus serves as the basis for the development of consistent risk-preparedness plans.

What are the main improvements in the methodology?

The key changes of the methodology are:

A top-down process: starting with 31 regional electricity crisis scenarios (from 2020); merging certain scenarios or adding new ones; and focusing on extreme scenarios with regional impact.

Earlier engagement of Member States and competent authorities.

A more pragmatic approach: ENTSO-E to undertake quantitative methods and model-based simulations where seasonal adequacy tools can be applied.

What are the next steps?

Within six months, EN