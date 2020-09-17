 Skip to main Content
Reflecting The Redomiciliation Process Of The Issuer United Company RUSAL Plc In The Indices Of Moscow Exchange

Date 17/09/2020

Owing to the redomicilation procedure of the issuer United Company RUSAL Plc and the temporary cessation of company’s equity trading in the main trading mode T+ in the expected period from 22 to 25 of September, 2020, last prices, determined on the day preceding the cessation of trading, will be taken for calculation of MOEX Indices. For purpose of calculation of RTS Indices (in US$) the ruble share price will be adjusted for the current exchange rate.