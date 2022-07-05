BV_Trial Banner.gif
Refinitiv | Slowest M&A Opening In Two Years

Date 05/07/2022

 

  • Global Investment Banking Review (view report here) 
    • Global Investment Banking Fees Fall 31% to Three-Year Low
    • ECM Fees Register 72 Decline; DCM Falls 26%; Completed M&A Fees Down 6%
    • Top Five Banks See Collective Wallet Share Fall by 4.9% Points
  • M&A Financial Advisory Review
    • Global M&A (view report here)
      • Worldwide M&A Falls 21% Eighth Consecutive US$1 Trillion+ Quarter
      • Private Equity Backed M&A up 1% to First Half Record
      • Technology Accounts for Record 25% of Deal Making
    • Emerging Markets M&A (view report here)
      • Emerging Markets Deal Making Falls 14% to Two-Year Low
      • China & India Drive 57% of Emerging Market M&A
      • Mega Deals Account for 24% of Announced Emerging Markets Value
  • Global Equity Capital Markets Review (view report here)
    • Global ECM Activity Declines 67% To 17-Year Low
    • Global IPO's Surpass $70 Billion, Down 67%; US Listings Fall 95% 
    • Issuers From China Account For 35% Of Global ECM
    • Supplemental overview into the SPAC​Market for the First Half of 2022.
  • Global Debt Capital Markets Review (view report here)
    • Global Debt Capital Markets Activity Down 14% To US$4.8 Trillion
    • Investment Grade Corporate Debt Issuance Down 7%
    • Global High Yield Debt Falls 78% To 13-Year Low
  • Global Syndicated Loans Review (view report here)
    • Global Syndicated Lending Down 19% to Two-Year Low
    • Acquisition-Related Financing Falls 37%
    • Energy & Power, Financials and Industrials Lead Sector Mix

Source: ‘Refinitiv Deals Intelligence

