Refinitiv | Slowest M&A Opening In Two Years

- Global Investment Banking Review (view report here)
- Global Investment Banking Fees Fall 31% to Three-Year Low
- ECM Fees Register 72 Decline; DCM Falls 26%; Completed M&A Fees Down 6%
- Top Five Banks See Collective Wallet Share Fall by 4.9% Points
- M&A Financial Advisory Review
- Global M&A (view report here)
- Worldwide M&A Falls 21% Eighth Consecutive US$1 Trillion+ Quarter
- Private Equity Backed M&A up 1% to First Half Record
- Technology Accounts for Record 25% of Deal Making
- Emerging Markets M&A (view report here)
- Emerging Markets Deal Making Falls 14% to Two-Year Low
- China & India Drive 57% of Emerging Market M&A
- Mega Deals Account for 24% of Announced Emerging Markets Value
- Global M&A (view report here)
- Global Equity Capital Markets Review (view report here)
- Global ECM Activity Declines 67% To 17-Year Low
- Global IPO's Surpass $70 Billion, Down 67%; US Listings Fall 95%
- Issuers From China Account For 35% Of Global ECM
- Supplemental overview into the SPACMarket for the First Half of 2022.
- Global Debt Capital Markets Review (view report here)
- Global Debt Capital Markets Activity Down 14% To US$4.8 Trillion
- Investment Grade Corporate Debt Issuance Down 7%
- Global High Yield Debt Falls 78% To 13-Year Low
- Global Syndicated Loans Review (view report here)
- Global Syndicated Lending Down 19% to Two-Year Low
- Acquisition-Related Financing Falls 37%
- Energy & Power, Financials and Industrials Lead Sector Mix
Source: ‘Refinitiv Deals Intelligence’