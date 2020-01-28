Refinitiv Pledges FX Brokerage To Support Australian Bushfire Relief Efforts - Refinitiv Brings Together The Global FX Community By Donating 100% Of Brokerage Fees From Global AUD Turnover For Three Full Trading Days To Bushfire Impacted Communities

Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, announced today they will donate 100% of brokerage fees from global AUD turnover for three full trading days from 9am Tuesday 4 February to 9am Friday 7 February (AEST) to a range of accredited Australian charities to support the volunteer firefighters and communities impacted by the recent bushfires.
This turnover is inclusive of spot, forwards, swaps and options traded on Refinitiv platforms (Matching and FXALL) and is for all AUD currency pairs.
Refinitiv Managing Director, Pacific, Daryl Sisson, said: “Australia is experiencing its worst ever bushfire season. This situation is serious, and I am grateful that Refinitiv, a global organisation, is fully supportive of local bushfire support efforts. I would encourage all of the FX community to get behind this initiative to ensure we can maximise relief efforts.”
Funds raised from this initiative will be used to support volunteer firefighters, help displaced families and communities, as well as the rehabilitation of injured wildlife, through accredited bushfire relief charities.
In addition, Refinitiv’s employee-led Pacific Sustainable Action team is arranging a number of local fundraising events over the coming weeks. Also, Refinitiv is fundraising globally using its proprietary TicketAid solution and matching all employee donations to the bushfire crises (up to $1,000).
Refinitiv, Chief Revenue Officer, Deborah Walton said: “As an Aussie based in New York, my heart continues to break as I watch the devastating scenes in the aftermath of the raging bushfires across most Australian states.
“I am pleased to see our united, multi-faceted response from all parts of our business in response to this crisis, and I am extremely proud of Refinitiv’s commitment to support the communities in which we operate around the world,” Ms Walton added.