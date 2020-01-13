Refinitiv Hires Andrea Remyn Stone As Chief Customer Proposition Officer - Andrea Remyn Stone Appointed For Multi-Year Data Proposition And Investment Drive To Coincide With Launch Of Refinitiv Data Platform In 2020

Refinitiv, one of the world’s largest providers of financial markets data and infrastructure, today announced the appointment of Andrea Remyn Stone as Chief Customer Proposition Officer and member of the Executive Leadership team. Andrea will report to the CEO of Refinitiv, David Craig.
Andrea’s appointment demonstrates Refinitiv’s continued commitment to expand its overarching product and content strategy for the global financial community by creating richer data and unparalleled insight, workflow and analytics. Andrea will be based in London.
Andrea will work with customers to develop breakthrough solutions in open platform technology collaboration. Andrea’s track record in leading innovation and commercial differentiation within sell-side, buy-side, wealth and corporate clients across both new and existing propositions will help Refinitiv better address future customer needs for its portfolio, including the Refinitiv Data Platform and the products it powers.
Andrea joins from Dealogic where she was the Chief Strategy Officer. She led the development, communication and implementation of Dealogic’s key initiatives, as well as managing planning, acquisitions and the evolution of the company’s value proposition.
Prior to Dealogic, Andrea spent five years at Bloomberg as Global Head of Strategy and Corporate Development. At Bloomberg, she was responsible for providing leadership for both organic and inorganic business initiatives, including business incubation, commercialization and growth acceleration, acquisitions, partnerships and equity investments across Bloomberg’s many financial technology businesses including content and analytics, trading platforms, liquidity venues, and market data and data distribution technologies.
Before joining Bloomberg, Andrea was McGraw-Hill’s Managing Director of Standard and Poor’s Investment Research and Advisory Services, where she directed product development, marketing and business development globally for a $250 million portfolio of financial information and portfolio of investment advisory businesses.
“We are delighted to welcome Andrea to our team,” commented David Craig, Refinitiv’s CEO. “She brings a wealth of strategic proposition experience and a deep understanding of the data, analytics, trading, and risk assessment markets which will be invaluable in developing next-generation solutions for our customers.”
Andrea commented: “I am delighted to be joining Refinitiv at such a crucial time for data-services and evolution of financial market infrastructure and honored to be part of a committed and passionate team on its journey of transformation.”