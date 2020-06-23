Recruitment For The Second Edition Of The GPW Growth Academy Is Open

- Recruitment has opened for the second edition of the GPW Growth Academy, the Exchange’s programme supporting the development of the Polish SMEs
- Participation in the programme consolidates leader competences and helps to define new directions of corporate growth in the time of pandemic
Recruitment for the second edition of the GPW Growth Academy, the programme supporting the development of the Polish SME sector, has opened on 23 June. GPW Growth is one of the key strategic initiatives under the GPW Group’s growth strategy by 2022.
“We are launching the second edition of the GPW Growth Academy. In the previous edition, programme participants were inspired to create added value for owners, clients, employees, and the community. They were equipped with a range of effective tools necessary to manage companies through values. Thousands of Polish entrepreneurs, CEOs, and managers in the SME sector still require guidance in leveraging the potential of their organisations, especially at the time of the current pandemic. The Academy provides knowledge, skills, and business networks, which are instrumental when raising capital,” said GPW President Marek Dietl.
Academy participants can exchange managerial experience with recognised business experts, tap their expertise, and implement new solutions in their companies.
“Meetings with interesting personalities, an integral part of the Academy’s curriculum of lectures and workshops, are a fantastic experience. The speakers include theoreticians and practitioners, many of whom started as small family firms and grew into exchange-listed champions. The exchange of opinions and experience is a unique opportunity to learn and, just as importantly, to get inspired for new ideas and forward-looking business,” said Piotr Ferszka who participated in the first edition of the GPW Growth Academy.
GPW Growth is a comprehensive programme supporting the growth of small and mid-sized companies based on their identified needs. The project features networking meetings with business experts and practitioners, workshops, case studies, and international study visits. The programme is addressed to CEOs, board members, and managers responsible for companies’ key targets.
The first edition of the GPW Growth Academy brought together 21 participants from 13 companies. The next edition of the programme offers 110 hours of workshops and lectures, as well as many accompanying events. Training participants will receive “Ready for Growth” certificates when the programme closes in June 2021.
The initiative is organised by GPW in partnership with the Polish Development Fund (PFR), EY Academy of Business, Baker McKenzie Krzyżowski i Wspólnicy sp. k., Grabowski i Wspólnicy Kancelaria Radców Prawnych Sp. k., NBS Communications, CFA Society, Stowarzyszenie Inicjatywa Firm Rodzinnych, Business Dialog.
If you are interested in the training programme and want to enrol in the second edition of the Academy, write us at growth@gpw.pl.
For more information, visit: https://gpwgrowth.pl/