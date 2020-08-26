Record Number Of Companies At Oslo Børs - Companies Are Flocking To Oslo Børs, And The Number Of Companies Listed Or Traded At Oslo Børs Is Now At Its Highest Level Since The Financial Crisis - Two New Companies Have Been Admitted Today: Aker Carbon Capture And Aker Offshore Wind

With the two companies admitted today, there are now 253 companies with shares listed on Oslo Børs or Oslo Axess or traded on Merkur Market. Not since 2008 has the number of companies listed or traded been so large.
So far this year 17 companies have been admitted to listing or trading, which is two more than in 2019 as a whole. Oslo Børs has seen a flood of new companies in recent years, and since 2016 an impressive 91 companies have been admitted to listing or trading. Consolidation in the form of mergers and acquisitions in the wake of the strong growth in the years leading up to the financial crisis dragged the number of companies down to its lowest post-crisis level in 2015 – see the figure below.
Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind have today been admitted to trading on Merkur Market.
Aker Carbon Capture rang the bell to mark the start of trading at 09:00, while Aker Offshore Wind will mark its admission to trading at 12:00.
Merkur Market has attracted the majority of companies this year. 14 of the companies that have joined an Oslo Børs marketplace this year have joined Merkur Market. Since its launch in 2016, an impressive 49 companies have been admitted to trading on this marketplace. A number of these companies have progressed to Oslo Axess and Oslo Børs, meaning that there are currently 37 companies traded on Merkur Market.
“Oslo Børs is committed to being a source of capital for companies. With Merkur Market, we opened our doors to more companies. We can see that Merkur companies have succeeded in attracting investors and capital. Many have growth ambitions, and a number of them have taken the next step and applied for admission to Oslo Axess or Oslo Børs”, explains Øivind Amundsen, the President and CEO of Oslo Børs.
