Record High Monthly Physical Deliveries ex-Primorsk Under SPIMEX ULSD Futures Contract

May 2020 witnessed a substantial increase in volume traded in SPIMEX ULSD futures and volume to be physically delivered next month in settlement of the contract.
In June 2020, the record high 90.000 metric tonnes (i.e. three 30k cargoes) of ultra-low sulphur diesel (emissions class Euro 5) will be exported from the Baltic port of Primorsk under physically-settled SPIMEX ULSD May Futures contract. The Saint-Petersburg International Mercantile Exchange (SPIMEX) launched ULSD Futures on 11 November 2019.
The 2019 turnover in the contract was the equivalent of 70.500 mt, while the 2020 YTD figure (as of May 18) was the equivalent of 169.500 mt.
Keeping in mind persistent volatility in the global petroleum market SPIMEX anticipates further interest on the part of market participants in such risk management tools as crude oil and products futures.
Results achieved by the SPIMEX derivatives market demonstrate that confronting with the Covid-19 pandemic and economic meltdown both sellers and buyers that operate in the energy markets are highly interested in such reliable market channel as on-exchange trading.