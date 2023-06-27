Reconnecting China: Keynote speech at ASIFMA China Capital Markets Conference, Ms Julia Leung, Hong Kong Securities And Futures Commission Chief Executive Officer, 27 June 202

Good morning. It’s my pleasure to be here today at ASIFMA’s China Capital Markets Conference.

After years of COVID restrictions, I finally travelled to Beijing twice this year, in March and April. I saw a bustling metropolis home to 20 million people, with a unique blend of glistening modernity and profound history. I also met government officials eager to get the economy back on the growth track and financial executives brimming with ideas to expand overseas. All of them expressed a keenness to use Hong Kong’s platform to connect with the rest of the world.

So today, let me talk to you about the strategy to reconnect with China.

Click here for full details.