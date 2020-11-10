Reconciliations Industry Pioneer To Join Gresham As Business Development Director

Dr. Christian Schiebl, formerly Chief Operating Officer of SmartStream and CEO of the Corona reconciliations business, has joined leading global fintech Gresham Technologies plc (Gresham) as Group Business Development Director.
Christian brings strong technical knowledge and extensive experience in the development, sales, implementation, and support of complex software solutions for the finance sector. He is expected to play a key role in the next stage of the company’s growth.
Following the acquisition of Management Data by SmartStream, Schiebl transformed the flagship reconciliation solution Corona into the industry’s first packaged offering for cash and securities reconciliations. He formed the Corona business unit, growing the client base to include 1500 institutions across both banking and investment management in over 100 countries across the globe. During his almost-20 years at SmartStream, he held a variety of roles including Managing Director, Sales and Service, EMEA & APAC, Managing Director, as well as sitting on the Executive Board of SmartStream Group for more than 14 years.
Since leaving SmartStream in 2018, he has focused on the application of artificial intelligence and machine-learning to post-trade operations working with financial institutions across Europe.
Ian Manocha, CEO Gresham Technologies, commented:
“As a pioneer in the post-trade reconciliations software market Christian brings a deep knowledge of the space and shares our vision and passion to fundamentally change the industry with modern AI-enabled technologies. We’re delighted to welcome Christian to our team.”
Dr Christian Schiebl added:
“In the last few years, I’ve watched Gresham evolve from a disruptive new market entrant into a leading player in the industry. Technology, market economics and regulation are re-shaping how firms address data quality, reconciliation and control, with Gresham offering the solution that many need. I’m excited to join the team and help capture the significant opportunity that lies ahead.”
This announcement follows the appointment of two senior sales hires across APAC and Europe, and the news that notable fintech leaders Jenny Knott FCCA and Dr Ruth Wandhöfer joined Gresham’s board as Non-Executive Directors.