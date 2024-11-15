Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

Recommendations For The Financial Conduct Authority: November 2024 - Letter From The Chancellor Of The Exchequer To The Chief Executive Of The UK Financial Conduct Authority Providing Recommendations For The FCA

Letter from the Chancellor of the Exchequer to the Chief Executive of the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) providing recommendations for the FCA.

From:
HM Treasury and The Rt Hon Rachel Reeves MP
Published
15 November 2024

Recommendations for the Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)

Recommendations for the Financial Conduct Authority (HTML)

Details

The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA) is the conduct regulator for financial services in the UK. It regulates the conduct of around 50,000 firms, prudentially supervises around 48,000 firms, and sets specific standards for around 18,000 firms.

The Financial Services and Markets Act 2000 requires the Treasury, at least once in each Parliament, to make recommendations to the FCA about aspects of the government’s economic policy to which the FCA should have regard when advancing its objectives and discharging its duties.

This letter provides such recommendations and outlines the important role the FCA plays in facilitating growth and international competitiveness.

