Readout: US Under Secretary Of The Treasury Brian Nelson’s Meeting With Democratic Republic Of The Congo Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi

Under Secretary of the Treasury for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence Brian Nelson met with Democratic Republic of the Congo Finance Minister Nicolas Kazadi today, following up on the Under Secretary’s trip to the DRC last month. They discussed continued work on AML/CFT reforms, including the draft law currently being considered in Parliament, additional ways to elevate systemic reforms, and concrete steps to hold accountable corrupt actors. They also discussed the budgetary impacts on the DRC, a net importer of food and fuel, from the spillovers from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.