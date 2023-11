Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Eurogroup President and Irish Minister Paschal Donohoe. Secretary Yellen and Minister Donohoe exchanged views on global economic issues and areas of collaboration and discussed the U.S. and EU’s respective economic relationships with China. Secretary Yellen emphasized the strong cooperation between the U.S. and EU on actions to hold Russia accountable for its illegal invasion of Ukraine, and our ongoing support for Ukraine.