Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Virtual Meeting With Ukraine Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen held a virtual meeting with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal. Secretary Yellen reaffirmed the United States’ commitment to supporting Ukraine’s brave resistance against Russia’s illegal war, including Russia’s latest barbaric attacks on civilians, and noted the United States is working swiftly to disburse $4.5 billion in recently-approved budget support, bringing total U.S. economic assistance to $13 billion, all in grants. Secretary Yellen acknowledged Ukraine’s significant financing needs next year for critical government services and urgent recovery projects. Secretary Yellen also emphasized the need for inclusive coordination across international partners to help Ukraine begin to rebuild and recover.