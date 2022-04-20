Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Virtual Meeting With Saudi Arabian Minister Of Finance H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan

Yesterday, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met virtually with Saudi Arabian Minister of Finance H.E. Mr. Mohammed Al-Jadaan. Secretary Yellen reiterated the importance of the U.S.-Saudi bilateral relationship, welcoming the continued partnership between the two countries in combatting terrorist financing in the region. The Secretary and Minister Al-Jadaan discussed the global economy, including the impact from Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on the region, as well as energy markets and food security. They also discussed opportunities for increased bilateral engagement and cooperation on economic, global health and climate issues.