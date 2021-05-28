Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Virtual Meeting With G7 Finance Ministers And Central Bank Governors

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a virtual meeting with the G7 finance ministers and central bank governors. Secretary Yellen emphasized the U.S. commitment to multilateralism to solve global issues and the importance of providing further fiscal support to promote a robust and lasting recovery in the wake of the pandemic. She also expressed her strong, continued support of G7 efforts to tackle climate change and the need to work in close coordination on environmental issues. And finally, she expressed her support for ongoing work on digital payments issues, including exploration of potential central bank digital currency policy considerations.