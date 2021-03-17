 Skip to main Content
Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Videoconference With Irish Finance Minister And Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe

Date 17/03/2021

Earlier today, St. Patrick’s Day, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe. Secretary Yellen emphasized the importance of the U.S.-Irish relationship and the transatlantic partnership. She conveyed the United States’ intention to deepen cooperation with Ireland and the European Union on key policy challenges, including ending the pandemic, supporting a strong global economic recovery, addressing income inequality, and tackling climate change. The Secretary committed to re-engage actively in the ongoing OECD discussions on international taxation to forge a strong international accord and welcomed the Eurogroup’s efforts to bolster the resilience of Europe’s economic and monetary union. 