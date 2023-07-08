Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Roundtable With Climate Finance Leaders

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen held a roundtable discussion with climate finance leaders in Beijing. During the roundtable, she stressed the importance of tackling longstanding global challenges like climate change that threaten us all. Secretary Yellen underscored that as the two largest economies in the world, it is in our interest to work together on these challenges, and it is something the world expects of us. Secretary Yellen called back to the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact in Paris where she was pleased to join leaders from around the world, including Premier Li Qiang. Secretary Yellen highlighted that the Summit was an important political moment in our 2023 agenda to advance action on global challenges, including climate. Finally, Secretary Yellen expressed keen interest in hearing from the experts about their work today and views they have on how we can better cooperate on climate change and climate finance specifically, given that the changing climate affects all countries, with the most vulnerable facing the most negative impacts.