Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Roundtable Discussion With U.S. Businesses Operating In The People’s Republic Of China (PRC)

Date 07/07/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen participated in a roundtable discussion with over 10 U.S. businesses operating in the People’s Republic of China, hosted by the American Chamber of Commerce in China. Secretary Yellen recognized the importance of trade and investment with China in supporting American workers and businesses, given deep integration between the two economies. Secretary Yellen raised concerns, including barriers to market access, China’s use of non-market tools, and punitive actions that have been taken against U.S. firms in recent months. She also reaffirmed the U.S. economic approach to China, which remains focused on three primary objectives: securing vital interests pertaining to national security and human rights; pursuing healthy and mutually beneficial economic competition, in which China plays by international rules; and seeking mutual cooperation on urgent global challenges, including on the macroeconomy, climate, and global debt.

