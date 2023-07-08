Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Vice Premier He Lifeng Of The People’s Republic Of China

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today had an introductory meeting and dinner with Vice Premier of the People’s Republic of China He Lifeng to build on President Biden and President Xi’s guidance to deepen engagement between key senior officials on macroeconomic issues. The meeting was candid, constructive, and comprehensive. While raising issues of concern, Secretary Yellen discussed the Administration’s approach to seek healthy economic competition with China, with a level playing field for American workers and businesses. They also exchanged views on global and domestic macroeconomic outlooks. Secretary Yellen also conveyed that even when the United States and China have disagreements, it is vital that the two countries find ways to work together on issues of shared – and global – concern, including debt distress in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance.