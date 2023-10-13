BV_Trial Banner.gif
Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With United Kingdom Chancellor Of The Exchequer Jeremy Hunt

Date 13/10/2023

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with United Kingdom Chancellor of the Exchequer Jeremy Hunt on the sidelines of the IMF World Bank Annual Meetings in Marrakech, Morocco. Secretary Yellen discussed joint actions to deny Russia revenue to fund its brutal war and highlighted the importance of collectively supporting Ukraine’s economic assistance needs. The Secretary also discussed the international financial architecture, including achieving a successful conclusion to the 16th General Quota Review.

