Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Turkish Minister Of Treasury And Finance Mehmet Şimşek And Central Bank Of The Republic Of Türkiye Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Turkish Minister of Treasury and Finance Mehmet Şimşek and Central Bank of the Republic of Türkiye Governor Hafize Gaye Erkan on the sidelines of the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors meeting. Secretary Yellen discussed with the Minister and the Governor Türkiye’s economic outlook and policy direction. They also discussed how Türkiye and the U.S. can work together, including in the G20, to address global economic issues and advance prosperity in our respective economies.