Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With South African Minister f Finance Enoch Godongwana

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met yesterday with South African Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana to reiterate the strength of our bilateral relationship and underscore our support for a Just Energy Transition that will enable South Africa to sustainably achieve its climate goals and to welcome South Africa’s leadership on responding to COVID-19. The Secretary discussed the impact on South Africa of the commodity shock triggered by Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine and underscored the need for close coordination between our governments to protect our financial sectors from illicit Russian financial activities. The Secretary also commended South Africa’s leadership on debt issues through the G20 Common Framework process.