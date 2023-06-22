Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With President Of The European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. Secretary Yellen highlighted the importance of the partnership with the EU through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and the Just Energy Transition Partnerships to support infrastructure development in emerging countries. They also discussed clean energy transition and supply chain resilience as well as work to sustain needed economic and budgetary support for Ukraine.