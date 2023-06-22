BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With President Of The European Commission Ursula von der Leyen

Date 22/06/2023

 

 

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financing Pact. Secretary Yellen highlighted the importance of the partnership with the EU through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and the Just Energy Transition Partnerships to support infrastructure development in emerging countries. They also discussed clean energy transition and supply chain resilience as well as work to sustain needed economic and budgetary support for Ukraine.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach