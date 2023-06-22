Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With President Of Comoros Azali Assoumani

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with President of Comoros Azali Assoumani on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. Secretary Yellen welcomed the opportunity to discuss shared priorities with President Assoumani in his role as the current Chair of the African Union. She expressed that our partnership with countries across Africa is essential to strengthening the world economy and addressing shared challenges, including the impact of Russia’s war in Ukraine, and reiterated the United States’ full support for permanent membership in the G20 for the African Union. Secretary Yellen also recognized the significant climate vulnerabilities Comoros faces as an island economy and discussed ongoing work to build climate resilience to support small island developing states. Finally, she highlighted our work with Comoros through the G7 Partnership for Global Infrastructure and Investment and the U.S.-African Union Food Security Partnership.