Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With President Of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo

Date 22/06/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. Secretary Yellen discussed the efforts to evolve the multilateral development banks to combat 21st century global challenges. She also highlighted work to mobilize climate and infrastructure financing for Ghana and other African countries. Finally, she congratulated President Akufo-Addo on Ghana’s progress on debt restructuring and Ghana’s commitment to economic reforms under its IMF program to boost economic growth and resiliency.

