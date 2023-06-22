Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. Secretary Yellen noted that she was pleased to see approval of Sri Lanka’s IMF program earlier this year and strong domestic ownership of Sri Lanka’s reform agenda. She highlighted the importance of Sri Lanka’s creditors delivering on debt restructuring in a timely manner. Finally, Secretary Yellen discussed the efforts to evolve the multilateral development banks to combat 21st century global challenges.