BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With President Of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe

Date 22/06/2023

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with President of Sri Lanka Ranil Wickremesinghe on the sidelines of the Summit for a New Global Financial Pact. Secretary Yellen noted that she was pleased to see approval of Sri Lanka’s IMF program earlier this year and strong domestic ownership of Sri Lanka’s reform agenda. She highlighted the importance of Sri Lanka’s creditors delivering on debt restructuring in a timely manner. Finally, Secretary Yellen discussed the efforts to evolve the multilateral development banks to combat 21st century global challenges.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach