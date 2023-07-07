BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach FM-TNS-Website-Banner-1-468x60.jpg FM-TNS-Website-Banner-2-468x60.jpg CCData-468x60x2.jpg Sinara_468x60_MV banner.png

Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting With Premier Li Qiang Of The People's Republic Of China

Date 07/07/2023

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today met with Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang. The meeting was candid and constructive, and part of ongoing efforts to deliver on President Biden and President Xi’s directive to deepen bilateral discussions following their meeting last November. While raising issues of concern, Secretary Yellen discussed the Administration’s desire to seek healthy economic competition with China that benefits both economies, including American workers and businesses. She also emphasized the importance of the two largest economies closely communicating on global macroeconomic and financial issues and working together on global challenges, including debt distress in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach