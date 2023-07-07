Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting With Premier Li Qiang Of The People's Republic Of China

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen today met with Premier of the People’s Republic of China Li Qiang. The meeting was candid and constructive, and part of ongoing efforts to deliver on President Biden and President Xi’s directive to deepen bilateral discussions following their meeting last November. While raising issues of concern, Secretary Yellen discussed the Administration’s desire to seek healthy economic competition with China that benefits both economies, including American workers and businesses. She also emphasized the importance of the two largest economies closely communicating on global macroeconomic and financial issues and working together on global challenges, including debt distress in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance.