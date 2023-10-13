Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With People’s Bank Of China Governor Pan Gongsheng

Today, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen communication with the People’s Republic of China, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng. During the substantive and productive meeting, Secretary Yellen and Governor Pan exchanged views on macroeconomic and financial developments. They also discussed the international financial architecture and debt issues, as well as how to make the Financial Working Group co-chaired by Treasury and the PBOC substantive and productive.