BV_Trial Banner.gif
Mondo Visione Worldwide Financial Markets Intelligence

FTSE Mondo Visione Exchanges Index:

Mondo Visione Contextual Ad MV 468 x 60 Your Brand Our Audience MV 468 x 60 Your Hard To Reach CCData-468x60x2.jpg BT_Radianz_468x60_Jul23

Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With People’s Bank Of China Governor Pan Gongsheng

Date 13/10/2023

 

 

Today, as part of ongoing efforts to deepen communication with the People’s Republic of China, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with People’s Bank of China Governor Pan Gongsheng. During the substantive and productive meeting, Secretary Yellen and Governor Pan exchanged views on macroeconomic and financial developments. They also discussed the international financial architecture and debt issues, as well as how to make the Financial Working Group co-chaired by Treasury and the PBOC substantive and productive.

MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg
MV 120 X 600 Your Brand Our Audience MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach MV 120 X 600 Hard to Reach BT_Radianz_120x600_Jul23.jpg