Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With People’s Bank Of China Head Pan Gongsheng

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen yesterday met with People’s Bank of China Head Pan Gongsheng. Secretary Yellen discussed global macroeconomic and financial developments, including the disproportionate impact of recent economic shocks on low-income countries and views on the macroeconomic outlook in the United States and China. Secretary Yellen noted the resilience of the U.S. economy in the face of global headwinds.The Secretary also emphasized the importance of the two largest economies working together on global challenges, including debt distress in low-income and emerging economies and climate finance.