Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Minister Of Economy And Finance Of Italy Giancarlo Giorgetti

Date 14/04/2023

Today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Italy’s Minister of Economy and Finance Giancarlo Giorgetti on the sidelines of the Spring Meetings of the IMF and World Bank. During their meeting, Secretary Yellen stressed the importance of continued financial support for Ukraine. She also discussed the importance of Italy’s continued progress toward unlocking EU recovery funding and Italy’s economy. Throughout, Secretary Yellen emphasized her appreciation for Italy’s partnership with the United States on multiple policy priorities, including Italy’s G7 priorities for next year.

