Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Minister Of Finance Of India Nirmala Sitharaman

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Finance Minister of India Nirmala Sitharaman on the sidelines of the G20 Leaders’ Summit. Secretary Yellen thanked Minister Sitharaman for her hospitality on her fourth trip to India since she took office, the most of any country in her current role. Secretary Yellen stressed the United States’ support for India’s G20 presidency and discussed cooperation on the evolution of multilateral development banks and improving multilateral debt restructuring. Secretary Yellen also emphasized the value of the bilateral relationship and the many areas on which the United States and India are working closely together.