Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki

Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Japan Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki on Thursday, April 21 in Washington, D.C. The two reaffirmed their strong condemnation of Russia’s unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal war in Ukraine, and agreed to strengthen cooperation on G7 and G20 issues, including global growth, global health, and vulnerable and low-income country debt. Secretary Yellen and Minister Suzuki also discussed financial market developments, including foreign exchange markets, and underscored the importance of maintaining previous G7 and G20 commitments on exchange rates.