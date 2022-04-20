Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Italian Finance Minister Daniele Franco

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met today with Italian Minister of Finance Daniele Franco to discuss continued close coordination on the implementation and enforcement of Russia sanctions, as well as the impact Russia’s unprovoked and brutal war on Ukraine has had on Italy’s economic recovery and the global economy. Secretary Yellen welcomed Italy’s efforts to diversify its energy supply and they exchanged views on climate policy. They also discussed health-finance coordination in the context of Italy’s work as co-chair of the G20 Finance-Health Task Force as well as progress on global minimum tax implementation.