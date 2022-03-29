Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Irish Finance Minister And Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe

U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke today with Irish Finance Minister and Eurogroup President Paschal Donohoe. Secretary Yellen highlighted the United States’ unwavering support for Ukraine’s sovereignty and our commitment, along with our partners, to hold Russia accountable for its illegal, unprovoked war against Ukraine. The Secretary welcomed the EU’s strong partnership on sanctions implementation. The Secretary and President Donohoe discussed the overall economic situation in the United States and the Euro Area.
The Secretary also welcomed ongoing Irish efforts to enact and implement investment screening legislation, as well as progress on the OECD global tax reform agreement.