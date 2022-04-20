Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati

Yesterday, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen met with Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati. Secretary Yellen emphasized her support for strong U.S.-Indonesia relations, including on climate finance, just energy transition, and the G20 Joint Finance and Health Task Force. Secretary Yellen firmly condemned Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine, and emphasized there will be no business-as-usual for Russia in the global economy. Secretary Yellen emphasized that the United States will continue to work in solidarity with Indonesia to advance the important business of the G20, including addressing the negative impacts of Russia’s invasion on the global economy.