Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen’s Meeting With IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva

Today, U.S. Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with IMF Managing Director Kristalina Georgieva earlier today. Secretary Yellen welcomed the newly approved IMF program for Ukraine, which will provide Ukraine with $15.6 billion over the next four years and underpin the country’s reform efforts, including to strengthen good governance and address risks of corruption. They discussed other priority topics, including the global economic outlook, recent developments in the U.S. financial sector, and the need to continue support for low-income and vulnerable countries. Secretary Yellen urged the IMF to deepen its efforts to support low- and middle-income countries facing debt distress, including by continuing to press all bilateral official creditors to finalize outstanding debt restructuring cases. Finally, the Secretary noted her attendance at the IMF and World Bank Spring Meetings next week, where she looks forward to discussing these and other issues with the broader international community.