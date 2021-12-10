Readout: US Secretary Of The Treasury Janet L. Yellen's Meeting With German Finance Minister Christian Lindner

Earlier today, Secretary of the Treasury Janet L. Yellen spoke with German Finance Minister Christian Lindner. Secretary Yellen congratulated Minister Lindner on his recent appointment and expressed appreciation for Germany’s commitment to the transatlantic alliance. The Secretary welcomed Germany’s upcoming G7 Presidency, and they discussed priorities for the forthcoming G7 year. Secretary Yellen also reiterated President Biden’s concern over Russia’s escalation of forces surrounding Ukraine, and expressed her interest in partnering with Germany on contingencies that could be rapidly deployed to impose severe costs on Russia’s economy.